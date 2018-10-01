Historic Holly Lawn house restored and open to public

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) The historic Holly Lawn house on Hermitage Road has been restored and is holding tours through October 14.
Two years ago, a storm knocked a massive 150-foot oak tree onto the home - going through the master bedroom and crushing the front porch.
Leslie Stack and Frank Rizzo have owned the house for the last 15 years. The two spent a lot of time together in the same area crushed by the tree.
“By the grace of God we were out,” said Stack. “We could have been sitting on the front porch.”
Since the storm, the couple has worked very hard to ensure the house would keep it's historic feel after restoration.
“This house as you see it today is 95 percent everything original,” said Rizzo, “What was damaged was reused. All the brick on it is the same brick.”
The home is now open to the public for tours. It was selected to be the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League’s Designer House. Different designers were picked to bring their vision to life in each room. Susan Williams, with the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League, said the history behind the house is the main reason they chose it to be this year’s Designer House.
Tours and events will go on through October 14, 2018.
