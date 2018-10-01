400 guns stolen from UPS, ATF offering cash reward

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police are searching the people who stole 400 guns from a UPS facility.
The burglary happened Sunday on Brooks Road.
The one of the two suspects were seen wearing a black and gray jacket with dark pants. The other was wearing all black.
They left the scene in a U-Haul.
The exact number and type of guns is still being determined by investigators, who said the guns were being shipped to different cities and companies.
The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.
“It’s very scary, because we don’t know what they might be able to do with that,” Julio Rodriguez said. “It’s sad, man. But I feel like there has to be more security, you know?”
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (800) ATF-Guns (1-800-283-4867) or the Memphis Police Department at (901) 528-2274.
