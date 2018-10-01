Digital Dialogue: Breast cancer awarenesss

Kristin Harris, who is the executive director of Susan G. Komen, is the fourth generation in her family to be diagnosed with breast cancer. Harris was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2012 when she was 32. She had 19 months of neoadjuvant chemotherapy to try to shrink the tumor in her left breast and to destroy the cancer cells that had spread to multiple lymph nodes. After the chemotherapy, she had eight weeks of radiation and then a double mastectomy before reconstruction.