Death investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating the death of a man found lying on the ground.
Police were called to the 600 block of Pegram Street for a person down and unresponsive just after 3 p.m. on Monday.
At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.
Police said he is a black man and has tattoos on both of his arms. A tattoo on his left arm is of “the scales of Justice with “Justice” tattooed under it.” On his right arm, they say “there appears to be a crown with words tattooed above and below it.”
His body has been taken to the medical examiner to determine cause of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
