3 cheetah cubs born to first-time mother at SCBI

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Three cheetah cubs were born at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal on Sept. 22.
The cubs’ mother, Sukiri, has been taking care of them and zookeepers have monitored their progress through visual checks.
A more extensive evaluation will be made when the cubs can be separated from their mother. SCBI said the cubs appear to be in good health.
Sukiri is a first-time mother and was hand-raised by zookeepers along with two brothers after they were injured by their mother while trying to carry them with her mouth.
The cubs’ father, Sampson, came to the facility from South Africa in 2011.
Sukiri’s pregnancy is part of ongoing research regarding pregnancy detection. Cheetahs gestate for 90 days and detection is difficult until 60 days into the pregnancy. A test is being researched to determine a positive pregnancy within the first 30 days.
Ten cheetah cubs have been born at the facility this year.
