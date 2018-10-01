Bank robber on the run in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a SunTrust Bank on Monday afternoon.
Police say the suspect approached a teller at the bank at 12020 Iron Bridge Road and passed a note demanding money.
“No weapon was displayed during the robbery, but the note indicated the suspect had a weapon. Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled,” police said in a news release.
The suspect is a black man in his 20s. He’s about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black head covering, black sunglasses, a black tank top and gray basketball-style shorts.
He was carrying a black drawstring bag, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
