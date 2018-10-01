Bank robber on the run in Chesterfield

Police are searching for this man who they say robbed a bank Monday afternoon. (Source: Chesterfield Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 1, 2018 at 1:22 PM EST - Updated October 1 at 1:22 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a SunTrust Bank on Monday afternoon.

Police say the suspect approached a teller at the bank at 12020 Iron Bridge Road and passed a note demanding money.

“No weapon was displayed during the robbery, but the note indicated the suspect had a weapon. Upon receiving cash, the suspect fled,” police said in a news release.

The suspect is a black man in his 20s. He’s about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black head covering, black sunglasses, a black tank top and gray basketball-style shorts.

He was carrying a black drawstring bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

