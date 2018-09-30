Chesterfield police investigating deadly hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a woman was hit and then the driver left the scene.
Police were called to the 7500 Block of Marbrett Drive around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Selena Galvan, 30, who lived in the vicinity, was walking down the road when a vehicle hit her.
The driver then left the scene.
Galvan was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
