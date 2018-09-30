Norfolk police: Standoff over; 4 hostages unharmed

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Norfolk police say a man who held a woman and three young children hostage has been charged with abduction after a standoff that ended peacefully.
Police said in a news release Sunday that officers responded to a 911 call Saturday night reporting the hostage situation at a home. The caller told police 33-year-old Johnathan D. Harris was refusing to let his three children and a 54-year-old woman leave and had made threatening comments toward them.
Police say negotiators talked Harris out of the residence around 1:30 a.m. After he was in custody, the three children and one adult were found inside unharmed.
Police say they believe the incident stemmed from a "domestic situation."
Harris was being held Sunday without bond. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.
