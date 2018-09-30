Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

(WWBT) - Happy Sunday, y’all! Have you been loving this Fall-like weather we’ve been having? We don’t know about you, but not sweating as soon as you walk out the door has put a smile on our faces! So if you’re not smiling because of the weather - hopefully you will because of this.
Goodwill stores can be full of surprises - you never know what you can find. But one employee found $46,000 in cash with a donation brought in and he never thought twice about what to do with the cash.
Neveah Spillman started playing football when she was 4 years old, but she didn’t expect to be leading her otherwise all-boys football team at school when she got older. You go, girl!
What a beautiful sunrise over the James River sent to us by d_estep2!
We hope you like the Fall!
Patrick McKann, of Henrico, is leading an effort to rescue horses, cows and other farm animals left suffering in the flood-torn Carolinas, and this isn’t the first time he’s come to the rescue after a hurricane.
If you happen to see people set up and painting while you’re out an about - they’re putting their talents to good use and helping to raise money for pets with cancer that need medical treatment.
The Metro Richmond Zoo has a cute new addition! A Chilean flamingo chick was born earlier this week. HOW ADORABLE!!
A Chesterfield parrot that flew the coop has returned home!! The bird was found in a neighbor’s back yard a few days after his adventure.
“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later,” - Og Mandino.
Have a great week! Just five more days until next weekend!
