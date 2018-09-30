Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

A baby Chilean flamingo was born at the Metro Richmond Zoo in August.
(WWBT) - Happy Sunday, y’all! Have you been loving this Fall-like weather we’ve been having? We don’t know about you, but not sweating as soon as you walk out the door has put a smile on our faces! So if you’re not smiling because of the weather - hopefully you will because of this.

The Right Thing

Goodwill stores can be full of surprises - you never know what you can find. But one employee found $46,000 in cash with a donation brought in and he never thought twice about what to do with the cash.

Jessee Diaz said he would return the cash again if given the same opportunity.
Smashing Ceilings

Neveah Spillman started playing football when she was 4 years old, but she didn’t expect to be leading her otherwise all-boys football team at school when she got older. You go, girl!

A 13-year-old girl leads her middle school football team.
Photo of the Weekend

What a beautiful sunrise over the James River sent to us by d_estep2!

Fallin' Into Fall

We hope you like the Fall!

Forecast: More nice Fall weather next few days

“Hurricane Cowboy”

Patrick McKann, of Henrico, is leading an effort to rescue horses, cows and other farm animals left suffering in the flood-torn Carolinas, and this isn’t the first time he’s come to the rescue after a hurricane.

‘Hurricane Cowboy’ from Henrico wrangles in horses, livestock stranded in high waters left from Flor

Painting For a Cause

If you happen to see people set up and painting while you’re out an about - they’re putting their talents to good use and helping to raise money for pets with cancer that need medical treatment.

Local artist painting in the community
Hatched

The Metro Richmond Zoo has a cute new addition! A Chilean flamingo chick was born earlier this week. HOW ADORABLE!!

The Metro Richmond Zoo is excited to announce the recent hatching of our first Chilean flamingo chick on August 25th,...

Posted by Metro Richmond Zoo on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

There’s No Place Like Home

A Chesterfield parrot that flew the coop has returned home!! The bird was found in a neighbor’s back yard a few days after his adventure.

Final Thought

“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later,” - Og Mandino.

Have a great week! Just five more days until next weekend!

