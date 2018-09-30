Fatal motorcycle crash in Dinwiddie

Dinwiddie County, VA (WWBT) - Today, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, at eastbound Route 40 along McKenney Highway, .2 miles west of Route 626 along Flatfoot Road.
The 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was operated by 45-year-old William Oscar Rowe, Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA.
Rowe was traveling eastbound on Route 40 where he ran into the rear of 2004 BMW 646 CSI as both vehicles were attempting to avoid a deer.
Rowe lost control of his motorcycle, crashing on the ground.
Unfortunately, Rowe succumbed to his injuries at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
