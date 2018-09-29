Virginia Guardsman deemed competent to stand trial

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Joshua Yabut, the former soldier who stole an armored personnel carrier in June, is competent to stand trial.
The 30-year-old drove the vehicle from Fort Pickett through downtown Richmond, before being arrested and held at the Richmond City Jail.
The Richmond native was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and a felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, but a charge of second-degree eluding was certified to go before a grand jury.
