Program in Richmond helps young adults with disabilities learn culinary skills

“So this exact program, so far it’s been in pilot stage but it’ll be launching later this fall and will actually be an after school offering for the special needs community tied to technical center programs,” Redford said. “Specifically, we’re starting out with Chesterfield County Public Schools and the goal is to replicate that throughout the region. They will be connected to their transition team at the school level but our staff will run the experience. It’ll be an after school program they participate in, one day a week, it’ll be at their school systems technical center so they’ll get to do all the training we do here and all the classroom instruction we do here, but just at that site.”