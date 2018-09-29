Petersburg man charged with arson

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Today, Petersburg Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire at the 2300 block of William Street.
When officials arrived, the hallway, door and door frame of an apartment on the lower level of the building were burning.
The fire was put out and there were no injuries of residents or firefighters.
Police assisted the Fire Marshals Office with the investigation.
60-year-old Adrian Anderson, a resident of the building, has been taken into custody and charged with arson.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
