Parents of murder victim react to arrests of teenage suspects

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A grieving family is speaking out about the teenagers accused of killing their son after they say he tried to sell them his iPhone.
Friday, Richmond Police identified 15-year-old Tyshawn Andrews and 17-year-old Demeco Pressey-Robertson as the teens suspected of shooting 23-year-old Joshua Grey.
The victim’s father says while so many are demanding justice for Josh, he really doesn’t know what that means – even after the announcement of arrests.
"I don’t have a son to be able to go to ball games and watch him pursue his modeling career and help him in anyway. His brothers don't have someone to come to their football games and cheer them on,” Michael Grey said.
For him and his wife Diane Grey, it’s something they just can’t make sense of.
"It was almost bittersweet when I found out the ages,” Mrs. Grey said.
Andrews and Pressey-Robertson are charged with a list of crimes, including murder, following the shooting death Grey.
It was September 17th on Mechanicsville Turnpike and Carver Street. That's where Grey had gone for help after being shot nearby.
His parents say Josh was trying to sell his iPhone when the exchange somehow went wrong.
"It’s the almighty dollar over a life. That’s insanity,” his mother said.
When it comes to the suspects....
"His life is ruined just as much as my son. Josh is not here anymore but that mother is not going to have her son either,” she said.
“It’s a life-changing event,” Michael Grey added.
As they prepare for the court proceedings ahead, Grey’s mother wants others to be cautious when it comes to selling valuables.
"Police departments have safe zones. If you can’t do it in front of a police station, that’s probably a problem. I think if people are more willing to do that instead of thinking ‘yeah I’m good.’ I know that’s what Josh was thinking. I know. It’s just so tragic and senseless in that split second of what happened changed so many lives,” she said.
The teens are also charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
