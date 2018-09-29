Hundreds turn out for day of service across Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It was a day of service for hundreds of people across the Richmond area.
“There are 35-40 different projects in the Richmond area, from Petersburg all the way to Goochland. There are volunteer projects in schools, in the parks, in the medians and in the streets.” Vanessa Diamond said.
There were a variety of service projects ranging from organizing classrooms, community gardens and even cutting invasive plants.
The aim of the day was giving back and keeping Richmond beautiful.
“I think it’s important because I think it’s about doing service and being apart of the community. It’s also a celebration of service. I think it’s a celebration of being involved and being active [in] learning about community organizations.” Diamond said.
“Volunteers around the city is crucial for us to be able to keep up with the produce on the farm,” Kayla Ruinon said.
Ruinon, an urban agriculturalist, says community events are crucial in keeping her urban farm on Bainbridge Road running.
Volunteers from the community and UPS came out to help, but organizers ultimately hope a seed was planted within.
“Every time someone comes to the farm my hope is they walk away with the knowledge of how to grow in their own spaces if they want to,” Ruinon said.
"It’s really a great opportunity for people to come together and do more good,” Diamond said.
