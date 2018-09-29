High school football highlights from Sept. 28

By Marc Davis | September 28, 2018 at 11:01 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 11:01 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are the scores from Sept. 28:

  • Highland Springs 40, Henrico 6
  • Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 31
  • Cosby 7, Clover Hill 0
  • Douglas Freeman 33, Glen Allen 32
  • Manchester 79, James River 0
  • Midlothian 32, Huguenot 20
  • Atlee 34, Patrick Henry 21
  • Hanover 43, Lee-Davis 40
  • Mills Godwin 24, J.R. Tucker 6
  • Hopewell 35, Mataoca 29
  • Deep Run 40, Hermitage 14
  • Petersburg 42, Colonial Heights 22
  • Essex 15, Thomas Jefferson 8
  • Prince George 33, Meadowbrook 0
  • Louisa 36, Western Albemarle 17
  • Goochland 21, Buckingham 8
  • Powhatan 23, Charlottesville 6

