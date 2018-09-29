High school football highlights from Sept. 28

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Here are the scores from Sept. 28:
- Highland Springs 40, Henrico 6
- Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 31
- Cosby 7, Clover Hill 0
- Douglas Freeman 33, Glen Allen 32
- Manchester 79, James River 0
- Midlothian 32, Huguenot 20
- Atlee 34, Patrick Henry 21
- Hanover 43, Lee-Davis 40
- Mills Godwin 24, J.R. Tucker 6
- Hopewell 35, Mataoca 29
- Deep Run 40, Hermitage 14
- Petersburg 42, Colonial Heights 22
- Essex 15, Thomas Jefferson 8
- Prince George 33, Meadowbrook 0
- Louisa 36, Western Albemarle 17
- Goochland 21, Buckingham 8
- Powhatan 23, Charlottesville 6
