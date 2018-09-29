Henrico holding e-cycle, shredding event

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police and the Division of Solid Waste and Recycling are teaming up to help citizens recycle electronics and shred personal documents.
The event will be on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1400 Best Plaza Drive, off East Parham road and one block east of I-95.
Gone4Good will securely shred documents for free on site. There is a limit of two boxes (10”x13”x18”) or three paper grocery bags of personal documents that can be shredded. No recyclable paper items will be accepted.
Computer systems and accessories, printers, scanners, copiers, FAX machines, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, microwave ovens and other electronic items can all be recycled for free. There is a $23 fee for TVs smaller than 27 inches and a $30 fee for TVs larger than 30 inches.
Compact fluorescent light bulbs, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners will not be accepted.
For more information on shredding, call 501-4838. For information on electronic recycling, call 804-340-0900.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.