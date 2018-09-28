Chesterfield asking for input on Crestwood design

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Schools wants your architectural eye to help design Crestwood Elementary.
The new school will open in 2021 and there are 12 options to choose from – three versions each of “Contemporary,” “Traditional,” Transitional” and “Progressive.”
Construction on the school will begin in 2019.
A construction presentation can be viewed at the school district’s website.
Voting is conducted through an online form until the close of business Oct. 11.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.