Richmond reacts to Thursday’s testimony between Kavanaugh and his accuser

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Many in Central Virginia were glued to the screen as both nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser addressed the nation.
NBC12 streamed the proceeding live on Facebook- reaching more than 20,000 people Thursday. Then, NBC12 crews hit the streets to get your reaction.
There was a wide range of opinions, with many acknowledging the seriousness of the issue. Yet, most were split on what should happen next.
It's the showdown between the man who wants to be the next Supreme Court Justice and the woman who says he sexually assaulted her when they were teens.
"I’ve been keeping up. We were just talking about it,” Emmy Goode said.
NBC12 spent the evening in Carytown speaking with people about Thursday’s hearing where both nominee Brett Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford addressed lawmakers.
"I’m a Republican so I felt really sorry for him at the beginning. I thought people were trying to ruin his life,” Goode said.
She says she kept watching and had a change of heart. "I thought this girl was making it up honestly and now I’m totally on her side. I think he’s guilty. I think he did it,” she said.
“He shouldn’t be the nominee. I just think they’re trying to swing the Supreme Court into the conservative side to further Trump’s agenda,” Eric Richmond added.
Others have a different point of view, like the Republican Party of Virginia which is promoting an online petition called ‘Confirm Kavanaugh.’
On Facebook, the group wrote: “Over 60 women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh well in high school have just come forward to defend his ‘honor, integrity, and compassion.’"
Their message - "He has always treated women with respect and decency.”
Now that the hearing is over, the question is, should Kavanaugh become the next Supreme Court Justice?
On Kavanaugh’s Facebook, are these comments:
"100% we believe in you."
“I support you Judge Kavanaugh”
“I believe you had nothing to do with this accusation.”
But others aren’t as supportive.
"I’m leaning towards no because they need to have a proper investigation into this,” Lauren Passero said. "I think it should move forward after this is all over with just to make sure his name is cleared. Vet it out before anything,” Eric Overbey said.
Although there has been no FBI investigation, Thursday’s hearing was for lawmakers to hear both sides before they’re set to vote on whether to move Kavanaugh forward, which is expected Friday morning.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.