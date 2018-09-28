Richmond cracks down on illegal signage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Department of Public Works will begin removing illegal signs from city rights-of-way on Monday, October 1.
No advertising signs or any type are permitted in the public right-of-way, with the exception of Neighborhood Watch signs and those authorized by City Council.
“We are committed to cleaning up our right-of-way. We do not want the appearance of litter on private property, nor do we want it on our public right-of-way,” said Director of Public Works Bobby Vincent.
Those who violate the ordinance may face a $50 maximum fine for each sign.
The signage removal will include all nine Council Districts and last approximately one week.
More information can be found online.
