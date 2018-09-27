Police: Body found turns out to be lifelike mannequin

A body was discovered in a wooded area in Colerain Township.
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials said a body that was found wrapped in a bag in Colerain Township Thursday afternoon turned out to be a lifelike mannequin.

Dispatch said the discovery was made by a Hamilton County engineer in a wooded area at the end of Lick Road near the Richardson Forest Preserve.

Detectives at the scene described it as a “recreational mannequin.”

The engineer called 911 after finding it.

911 dispatcher: What’s going on there?

Caller: We think we may have found a deceased body.

911 dispatcher: Is it a male or female?

Caller: We think it’s a female.

911 dispatcher: Does it look like it’s been there awhile?

Caller: Yes. It’s discolored and looks like it’s wrapped up in a big plastic bag.

