Military plane crashes in Beaufort County, SC; pilot ejects safely

BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - A military plane crashed on Friday around 11:45 a.m. in Beaufort County, South Carolina.
According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the pilot ejected safely. Medical personnel will evaluate him or her for injuries.
The plane went down around Clarendon Road and Joe Allen Drive in Grays Hill.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advised people to stay away from the area.
WTOC will update this story as information comes available.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.