I-95 closed in both directions in downtown Richmond

Overturned tractor-trailer
By Brian Tynes | September 28, 2018 at 9:20 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 11:01 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The driver of a tractor-trailer was injured Friday morning after overturning and spilling a load of scrap metal on I-95.

All lanes of travel in both directions of I-95 are closed in downtown Richmond near the Broad Street exit just north of the James River.

There are lengthy traffic delays in both directions.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. VDOT said a preliminary investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it veered left, hit the jersey wall, overturned and lost its load onto both sides of I-95.

VDOT says the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash, but between six and nine vehicles sustained damage from the debris - all in the northbound lanes.

Charges are pending, and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The clean-up is expected to take hours.

