George Mason teacher inspires students with college pennants

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We may only be weeks into the new school year but one Richmond teacher at George Mason Elementary already wants students to think about their lives after high school.
It’s an idea that blossomed in Derrick Bates mind before the school year even began. He’s getting his students to think about their post secondary education options by exposing them pennants of different colleges universities, trade schools and more and use them as talking points throughout the school year.
“I’m all about exposure,” said exceptional education teacher Derrick Bates. “As teachers we’re always taught to begin with the end in mind.”
And the end he has mind for his students doesn’t stop at a high school diploma.
“I’m Just showing the students that there is a whole wide world of other opportunities and other options,” said Bates.
And with each pennant he places in on the walls of his classroom, Bates is giving his grade school students a glimpse to all the places they may go after high school.
“We want to promote post-secondary options to all our students be it college, the military, a trade school,” said Bates.
At first Bate’s big idea started small just putting up pennants from local colleges from the George Mason Elementary’s guidance office, But after calling for support through social media the response from the community and beyond has been overwhelming.
“This is really the main focal point like the kids will look up there and say ‘oh, that’s cool,’ you can just tell by their body language that there’re intrigued by what’s up their already,” said Bates.
Now Bates has bin-fulls of post-secondary items from all over the country sent by total strangers, many from places his students had never heard of.
George Mason Principal Rose Ferguson who says Bates idea is an extension of the school motto that inside every mason student there is a high school graduate.
“Sometimes these things are not planted anywhere outside of a school so there for any opportunity an educator can impact a child to plant a seed about furthering their life we need to take those opportunities, said Ferguson”
Opportunities that bates hopes will set the students at George Mason up for a bright future.
As long as you’re passionate and intentional about meeting the goal you can do it … there’s and endless road of possibilities, said Bates.
Bates says he’s still collecting post-secondary items in his classroom and if you want to donate items just mail them to George Mason Elementary at 813 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223.
