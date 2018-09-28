Chesterfield man participates in mega grocery shopping dash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Do you remember the hit show Supermarket Sweeps? Well, Virginia Lottery has created their own version with a twist.
It’s called the ‘mega grocery shopping dash.’ Edward Barber, of Chesterfield, had three minutes to fill up his cart with up to $750 worth of groceries at Kroger.
He was one of two people picked to take part in the contest.
“When I got the letter from the lottery telling me I won, I was expecting to get a card in the mail then come shop then I ended up talking to the folks at the lottery, and they said ‘Oh no, we want you to dash,’" said Barber.
“He won by buying $10 worth of mega millions tickets from a lottery machine just like this, and he got an entry and he entered that and he was selected," said Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty.
Barber had one strategy in mind - to head to the seafood and meats department.
“I thought to myself I didn’t necessarily need to eat healthy, I needed to eat expensive," said Barber. "So I went right back to the steaks and seafood and got me some porterhouses, rib eyes, crab legs and things I wouldn’t necessarily buy for myself.
“It’s a little strategy involved here. This isn’t like the normal lottery,” said Hagerty. “You play a game, you might scratch a ticket or check the numbers, but this one we make you work for it. We make you run out there and make that dash for three minutes."
Barber got everything he wanted, and finished with time to spare.
“Once I get back up here away from those items that I really had in mind, I wasn’t really sure which way I wanted to go, but at age 62, I was out of breath. So 40 seconds was a small price to pay," said Barber.
But he didn’t get $750 worth of groceries, he reached $393.25.
“Although he brought less than $750 worth of groceries, he still gets $750. We get cash to give him to make up the difference," said Hagerty.
