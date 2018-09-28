Cheers! It’s National Drink Beer Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Cheers!
National Drink Beer Day is today, Sept. 28. According to the National Day Calendar, this “malty elixir” is the world’s most popular adult beverage.
Beer lovers have more selection than ever before in the ale and lager market, according to National Day Calendar. An explosion in the craft beer industry keeps the competition and the flavors robust, churning out new flavors seasonally.
According to History.com, the first fermented beverages most likely emerged alongside the development of cereal agriculture some 12,000 years ago.
So, enjoy a cold brew today (as if you needed an excuse to)!
