Belmont Peanuts expands, receives county’s first AFID award

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Today, Governor Ralph Northam announced that Belmont Peanuts of Southampton, Inc. will invest over $2.5 million to build a new peanut processing, warehousing and retail facility located along Highway 58.
The expansion will allow Belmont Peanuts to create 15 new jobs, grow their purchases of Virginia-grown peanuts by 30 percent and create a new tourism destination for Southampton County.
“Providing forward-thinking organizations like Franklin Southampton Economic Development, Inc. a tool to support new growth by family-owned, farm-based businesses like Belmont Peanuts is one of the primary reasons the AFID fund was created,” said Governor Northam. “I am pleased to announce Southampton County’s first ever AFID award to assist with this expansion, and I congratulate Belmont Peanuts on its continued success and investment in Virginia.”
Belmont Peanuts was founded in 1993 as a small business, and has grown to a peanut processing operation that sells a variety of peanuts through direct sales to customers and retail chains throughout the United States.
The new facility will allow for increased production, improved efficiency and the ability to achieve higher food safety certifications.
The retail store will carry all Belmont Peanuts goods, as well as sandwiches and other prepared foods featuring these products.
This new facility will allow the company’s current location to expand, allowing them to install a new chocolate operation for their signature line of chocolate-covered peanut products.
“Belmont Peanuts of Southampton is proud to relocate and expand our manufacturing facility, remaining in the great agricultural community of Southampton County,” said the Marks family.
The Commonwealth partnered with Southampton County, Franklin Southampton Economic Development, Inc. and Belmont Peanuts on this project, through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
A $30,000 grant from the AFID Fund was approved by Governor Northam, which Southampton County will match with local funds.
This is the first AFID award to Southampton County.
