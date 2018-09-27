2 years after Richmond woman’s disappearance police vow to never give up

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Wednesday marked two years since a Richmond woman went missing, and now the case is gaining national attention.
Keeshae Jacobs was 21 when she went missing in 2016. Last year, Richmond Police announced they suspect foul play in her disappearance. NBC’s Dateline has now picked up the story, as the local community gains renewed energy to bring Keeshae home.
Two years later, there are lot of questions, no Keeshae, and a mother caught in the center of the uncertainty.
Toni Jacobs has to take a moment to breathe just to get through it all.
"I have an amazing support system,” she said fighting tears.
They’re helping her come to terms with the fact that’s it’s now been two years since her daughter disappeared. What was supposed to be an overnight visit to a friend’s home, resulted in years of unanswered questions. Since that time, there have been door-to-door searches, signs plastered on cars, prayers and a vow from police.
"We’re doing everything we possibly can,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said.
At a vigil Wednesday, Durham stood next to Keeshae's mother.
"It's hard for me to stand out here and not have answers,” he said.
It’s been especially hard for the family. Just a few months after Keeshae’s disappearance, more tragedy. Keeshae’s brother Deavon was shot to death at a motel. When it happened, Toni said she had a mother’s intuition her only son was dead. She said she doesn’t have that same feeling about her only daughter. That’s what gives the family hope Keeshae is still out there.
"Whoever got her, let her go. Let her go,” Jacobs said.
It’s a message that finds a whole community partnering with police for a positive outcome.
"1, 2, 3. We love you. Come on home girl. We love you. We love you,” the crowd said as they released balloons into the air.
Keeshae is 5-foot-3, weighs about 100 pounds with tattoos on her foot, hand and leg.
Durham said he really needs people who may know something to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.0.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.