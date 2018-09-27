14-year-old kangaroo dies at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo is mourning the death of Marley, a 14-year-old Eastern grey Kangaroo.
Marley came to the zoo from the Kangaroo Conservation Center in Georgia.
He lived with wallabies and emus for the last nine years in the Australia Walkabout exhibit.
Over the last year, staff had been monitoring and treating Marley for dental disease – a common issue for older kangaroos.
His condition worsened despite being put on a soft foods diet and was having a hard time eating.
The zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize him after looking at his overall quality of life due to the advancement of the disease.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.