Woman guilty in Walmart parking lot murder

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A woman was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in a February 2017 shooting at a Walmart parking lot.
Ashley Fricke, 25, was found shot dead inside a car in the Walmart parking lot in the 100 block of South Hill Carter Parkway around 11 p.m. Feb. 18, 2017.
Police said at the time that a verbal fight between Brittany Wiggins and Fricke may have led to the shooting.
In May 2017, Wiggins' attorney had said she shot her gun into the air and then left the scene unaware the bullet hit Fricke.
A jury convicted Wiggins on Thursday. A sentencing date has not yet been set.
