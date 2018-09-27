‘Wicked’ stars reuniting for Halloween special

(WWBT) - Calling all “Wicked” fans! The original stars of the Broadway musical - Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth - are reuniting and performing in October.
They’ll be hosting NBC’s “A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway,” which airs at 10 p.m. Oct. 29.
Performing with Menzel and Chenoweth are pop star Ariana Grande ( a “noted Wicked superfan,” according to Playbill), a cappella group Pentatonix and the current Broadway cast of the musical.
“A Very Wicked Halloween” will be taped in front of a live audience at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.
“Wicked” opened in 2003 and has played in more than 100 cities and 14 countries.
