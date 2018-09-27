Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 27

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re following several stories this morning. Here’s a look at what’s going on.
A major crash is stalling traffic after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-95 in Caroline County
Richmond police and Chesterfield police are investigating separate overnight shootings. In Richmond, a man was shot in the foot. In Chesterfield, a vehicle fled the scene and the driver ran into the woods.
A missing parrot has been returned home after a family was worried for his safety.
Police are asking for information to help solve a woman’s disappearance two years ago.
Got your raincoat with you? You may need it.
Thursday, Sept. 27 – National Chocolate Milk Day
Cute kitty.
