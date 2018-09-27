State releases school accreditations under new requirements

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Ratings for schools under new accreditation standard were released Thursday and 37 central Virginia schools were not fully accredited.
The new standards aimed at increasing accountability and closing achievement gaps were approved the Virginia Department of Education in November 2017.
State superintendent James Lane said in a press release that the report shows “most students are either meeting or exceeding” the state standard.
Of the 1,821 schools in the state, 1,683 were fully accredited and 130 were accredited with conditions.
Of the 130 accredited with conditions, 24 are in Richmond, six are in Henrico County, four are in Petersburg, two are in Nottoway County and one is in Hopewell.
The only school in the state to have its accreditation withheld was Carver Elementary in Richmond following a Standards of Learning cheating scandal.
Here’s a look at results for schools in central Virginia that are not fully accredited and listed as “accredited with conditions”:
- Albert Hill Middle
- Amelia Street Special Education
- Armstrong High
- Binford Middle
- Blackwell Elementary
- Chimborazo Elementary
- Elkhardt Thompson Middle
- George Mason Elementary
- George Wythe High
- Ginter Park Elementary
- Henderson Middle
- Huguenot High
- John Marshall High
- Lucille Brown Middle
- Martin Luther King Jr. Middle
- Miles Jones Elementary
- Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary
- Overby-Sheppard Elementary
- Richmond Alternative School
- Swansboro Elementary
- Thomas C. Boushall Middle
- Thomas Jefferson High
- Westover Hills Elementary
- Woodville Elementary
- Elko Middle
- Fairfield Middle
- Glen Lea Elementary
- Harold Macon Ratcliffe Elementary
- John Rolfe Middle
- L. Douglas Wilder Middle
- Harry E. James Elementary
- Blackstone Primary
- Nottoway Middle
- Lakemont Elementary
- Petersburg High
- Pleasants Lane Elementary
- Vernon Johns Middle
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.