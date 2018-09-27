Richmond debuts enhanced city leaf collection program

The City of Richmond's annual Leaf Collection Program begins October 1. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tamia Mallory | September 27, 2018 at 3:45 PM EST - Updated September 27 at 3:45 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin an enhanced city leaf collection program on October 1.

The new program will offer multiple options for leaf pick-up and disposal.

Vacuum service, which begins November 1, can be requested through the RVA311 customer service portal.

Residents also have the option to have the $30 vacuum service fee included on customer utility bills.

The four options for leaf pick-up include:

Option 1: Bag collection (10 bags)

  • Begins October 1
  • Up to 10 bags collected on trash day
  • Biodegradable plastic bags preferred
  • Place bags near supercan

Option 2: Unlimited bag collection by trash day

  • Wednesday trash collection: Leaves collected between Oct. 31 - Nov. 10
  • Thursday trash collection: Leaves collected between Nov. 15 - Nov. 24
  • Monday trash collection: Leaves collected between Nov. 26 - Dec. 11
  • Tuesday trash collection: Leaves collected between Dec. 11 - Dec. 31

Option 3: $30 vacuum service

  • Begins November 1 and will continue based upon funding
  • Rake leaves to front property line (Can be requested by calling 3-1-1 or on RVA311.com)
  • 15 day window provided, based upon availability

Option 4: Do-It-Yourself

Dispose of loose leaves at:

  • East Richmond Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
  • Maury Landfill, 2900 Maury Street, Richmond, VA

More information can be found online.

