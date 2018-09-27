Richmond debuts enhanced city leaf collection program

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin an enhanced city leaf collection program on October 1.
The new program will offer multiple options for leaf pick-up and disposal.
Vacuum service, which begins November 1, can be requested through the RVA311 customer service portal.
Residents also have the option to have the $30 vacuum service fee included on customer utility bills.
The four options for leaf pick-up include:
Option 1: Bag collection (10 bags)
- Begins October 1
- Up to 10 bags collected on trash day
- Biodegradable plastic bags preferred
- Place bags near supercan
Option 2: Unlimited bag collection by trash day
- Wednesday trash collection: Leaves collected between Oct. 31 - Nov. 10
- Thursday trash collection: Leaves collected between Nov. 15 - Nov. 24
- Monday trash collection: Leaves collected between Nov. 26 - Dec. 11
- Tuesday trash collection: Leaves collected between Dec. 11 - Dec. 31
Option 3: $30 vacuum service
- Begins November 1 and will continue based upon funding
- Rake leaves to front property line (Can be requested by calling 3-1-1 or on RVA311.com)
- 15 day window provided, based upon availability
Option 4: Do-It-Yourself
Dispose of loose leaves at:
- East Richmond Convenience Center, 3800 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
- Maury Landfill, 2900 Maury Street, Richmond, VA
More information can be found online.
