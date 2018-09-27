Powerful image shows Army vet hanging American flag over floodwaters

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) - It is said a picture can speak a thousand words, and we can think of a few for this powerful image.
Strength. Resilience. Freedom. Pride. Inspiring. America. Service.
These all come to mind when first looking at the image of a man on a kayak in flooded streets holding an American flag.
The moment captured by Laura Boehm shows her husband Todd Boehm, who served in the Army for 23 years before retiring, honoring the star-spangled banner.
Laura said as they were kayaking through the flooded streets on Rosewood Drive to check on their home, her husband noticed an American flag touching the water.
“We couldn’t let it fall,” Laura said.
Without hesitating, he paddled over to where the flag hung and adjusted it so it could continue to wave in the breeze over the devastation left behind by Florence.
“The response to the picture has been surprising,” Laura said. “I put it out on a whim because I saw a few other people post their pictures. I felt proud of my husband and I just wanted a few people to see it. I never would have guessed that it would have been liked and shared so many times today. It’s a great feeling that the picture has been so well received.”
The Boehm’s moved to the Grand Strand last October and said that it has been inspiring to see strangers support one another during a trying time.
“It’s been scary, but also heartwarming to see our new community come together during this whole thing,” Laura said. “We saw hundreds of kids spend their days off filling sandbags and giving them out. It’s been amazing to see. My husband and I are both so proud of this country and are blessed to live here. He’s sacrificed so much for it and truly believes that this is the best country in the world. It only took a few seconds of his time to fix it.”
Boehm flew Black Hawks as a Med evac pilot in the Army and now works for Med-Trans as a civilian EMS pilot.
WMBF thanks you for your service Chief Warrant Officer Boehm.
