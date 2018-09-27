Police seek Best Buy robbery suspects

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - The Colonial Heights Police Department is looking to identify two suspects caught shoplifting on camera.
The two men entered the Best Buy located in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights on August 29, 2018.
The man pictured on the left was seen with an Apple iMac computer.
The man pictured on the right distracted an employee at the entrance while the man on the left exited the store without paying for the computer.
The two men fled the area in a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
