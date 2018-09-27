Police: Hit & run suspect steals car, crashes into three others

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police continue to investigate a hit and run in Church Hill involving a stolen car from a laundromat that crashed into other vehicles.
On Thursday, Aug. 30, the suspect entered Richmond Coin Laundry on North 25th Street, before stealing an idling vehicle from the parking lot.
"About 10 minutes of the victim being in the store a young gentleman comes walking in, walks around for a little while, doesn't talk to anybody, exits the laundromat, sees the vehicle running and gets into the vehicle," said Richmond Det. Gaetano Drago.
Drago said the shirtless young man took off in the victim’s car, getting on Nine Mile Road and eventually turning onto 26th Street where he hit three parked cars. No one was injured in the incident.
“I heard something... errrrrr and when I turned and looked he had hit my car and knocked my car into my son’s car,” said Clifton Rose.
Rose was outside when the crash happened. Two of his family’s cars were totaled.
Rose said when he called after the suspect he was ignored.
“He was just nonchalant, it’s all good out,” Rose said. “Just putting stuff in his backpack and threw it over his shoulder and I think somebody said hey, where are you going?”
Police said the man took off up R Street and then vanished.
Because Rose needs his hip and knee replaced, he wasn’t able to chase after the suspect.
“I wish I could have caught you,” he said. “Then we wouldn’t be going through this.”
“It’s horrible,” Drago said. “I want to bring him some justice. I mean insurance companies are going to fix it. Vehicles are replaceable, people aren’t; thank god he wasn’t injured. Thank god he wasn’t getting out of his car.”
Drago said they respond to several calls for cars left running in parking lots. “We’re asking people not to do it at the convenience store at laundromats... it’s an unfortunate incident,” he added.
Three families were impacted by this hit and run, another homeowner on 26th Street, and the woman whose car was stolen.
"The woman who is now out of a vehicle because her vehicle was totaled just like the other vehicles here,” Drago said.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Crash Team Detective G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.