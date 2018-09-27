Multiple vehicle crash on I-95 leaves man with serious injuries

CAROLINE COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating two tractor-trailer crashes that left one driver seriously injured.
The crash happened around 8:32 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-95 at mile marker 108 in Caroline County.
Police said a Dodge Ram hauling a utility trailer driven by Mark Montani, 39, of Massachusetts, was in the right center lane when he attempted to take an exit for a rest area. Montani veered into the right line and in the path of tractor-trailer, which hit Montani in the rear. The utility trailer detached and stopped in the center lane.
Another tractor-trailer driven by James E. Darden, 53, of North Carolina, hit the utility trailer. Darden lost control, hit the guard rail and overturned.
Darden had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital for serious injuries. No other injures were reported.
Montani is charged with failure to maintain travel lane.
The road will be closed for an extended period of time for cleanup.
Police are still investigating.
