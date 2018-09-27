Monroe Park to reopen after renovations

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Monroe Park is set to reopen after it was closed for a period of time due to renovations.
The work was the first comprehensive renovation since the park’s creation in 1851.
There was $3 million raised by the park’s conservancy, city representatives, Virginia Commonwealth University and the community. That was matched by a city grant to equal $6 million to complete the first phase of work.
Safety and security will be shared by Richmond and VCU police. A police substation has been added along with security cameras.
Other renovations include:
- A complete restoration of the 1906 fountain, improvements to the railings and basin and a modernization of the water filtration system;
- 132 new trees, more than doubling the tree count from the 2008 master plan;
- More than 13,000 new plants and shrubs;
- A .56 mile bio-retention system around the perimeter to retain water runoff;
- Permeable pavers at each entryway and around the fountain, with the capacity to store and filter more than 25,000 cubic feet of storm water;
- 68 new low-energy usage LED pedestrian lights;
- A ping pong table and game areas to include bocce, petanque and quoits
- 20 tables and 80 chairs, all movable
- Proximity to the Dominion Energy pavilion across from the Altria Theater and flexible event space for weddings, small musical performances and other activities.
The park closed in November 2016, and will reopen Thursday at 3 p.m. after a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.