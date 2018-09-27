Man injured in early-morning Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting in Hillside Court.
Richmond police were called to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue for a report of gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.
A man was shot in the foot and transported to the hospital.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
