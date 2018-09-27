Job of a lifetime: Toy testing at a pre-school

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Christmas is less than three months away, and if you’re a parent, there’s a good chance you’re already making a list, and checking prices twice.
It turns out, some Central Virginia children, may have a holiday hint for you on which ones will be a big hit.
From the infant room to Pre-K at The Goddard School, there’s hard work going on: TOY TESTING.
It's not easy work, sometimes it means crawling over each other to see the hot new items first.
From video books and baby dolls with magnetic pacifiers to stacking blocks, clay, and puzzles, there’s a lot.
Preschoolers at The Goddard School in Chester, along with 49 other Goddard Schools across the country, are taking on this job a lifetime.
Now in its 11th year, the 2018 Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test engages children from infants to six years old to play with interactive toys for a week while teachers observe and document how the toy rates among the judging criteria, which includes interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more.
The preschoolers will then cast their votes to determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys, which will be announced just in time for the holidays on Nov. 1.
Participating notable toy brands include V-Tech, Leap Frog, Play Monster, Manhattan Toy Company, and many more.
It’s a hands on test of all the fun, and all the flops.
“Usually at first it’s all fun and new and it’s exciting and then they go and they dive right in because it’s something new but then we can pretty much tell immediately whether it’s a fun exciting toy or whether it’s not by how long it grabs their attention,” said Nicole Nelson, director of education.
