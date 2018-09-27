“It is devastating’: Neighborhood continues to clean up from tornado outbreak

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Chesterfield families continue to recover from last weeks tornado outbreak, and in the Genito Woods neighborhood there is still so much to do. Neighbors say at least one home is a total loss.
“You heard glass breaking, you could hear something was going on but I wasn’t about to come out and see," explained Amanda Miller. “My dog and I went to the hall bathroom and waited for it to come over us--it was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”
It has been ten days since an EF-2 tornado tore through Chesterfield, damaging and destroying businesses and homes. In Genito Woods, debris and tree limbs are still in yards, and several homes have tarps covering roof and siding damage.
“They’re totaling this room,” Miller said about her bedroom.
While the house looks fine on the outside, a walk around the back will show a blue tarp covering Miller’s bedroom. The roof is damaged and windows have been blown out and shattered.
“Thank God I wasn’t in bed, thank God I wasn’t in bed," she said. “It’s pretty devastating, it really is, but we are alive and that is all that really matters.”
Wednesday, Miller moved into a rental home as the work to clean up and repair the home really gets underway. Miller says the repairs could take up to four months to complete.
“I didn’t go through the neighborhood for a couple of days, it was enough to deal with just looking at most of my road,” said Miller. "Finally going through the neighborhood, there a lot of people worse off than I am.
Miller says the situation has brought their neighborhood together, helping each other with clean-up, but also just being supportive.
“We just ask people to pray for us and pray for our neighborhood really," she explained.
On October 6th, Redeemer Lutheran Church is hosting a Cul-de-Sac Party in Genirto woods, to bring families together, and lift spirits as the clean up continues.
