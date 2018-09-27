“I want him to come forward:’ Family searches for dog owner after 8-year-old bit in park

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family is hoping a dog owner will come forward after their 8-year-old was bitten on her chin, requiring stitches and several rounds of shots.
“She sees this guy, and she told me she was struck by how beautiful this bulldog was,” said Caitlin Macaulay.
Macaulay said her 8-year-old daughter Sage was enjoying a morning in Rockwood Park on Saturday with her dad, when she was heading to play in the playground. Sage said she encountered a man with a golden colored dog, that she described as some sort of 55 pound bulldog, with a long tail.
“Sage was at this park having a picnic with her dad and aunt. around 11 am Sage asked to go to the playground while her dad cleaned up from brunch. He said Ok. Five minutes later Sage came back alone, with a bleeding cut on her face and a story. She saw a man walking his dog. She followed procedure and asked, then waited for his permission to pet his dog. He said she could, and as she was patting the dog she looked up at the man, and thats when his blonde bulldog jumped up and bit Sage in the jaw. According to my 8 year old daughter the man didn’t try to help her, he ran off with his dog,” Caitlin wrote in a Facebook post.
Macaulay said Sage’s first instinct was to run and hug a tree after she was initially bitten, she then ran to the bathroom to stop the bleeding. By the time Sage ran to her father to explain the situation, the dog owner had taken off.
“According to my daughter, he didn’t say ‘sorry’ or ‘are you OK?’” she said. "I understand being scared for your dog, but I don’t understand ignoring a child that is bleeding from the face and throat.
The dog owner leaving, means the family was unable to get important information about the dog, like finding out if it has up to date rabies vaccinations.
Since Saturday, the 8-year-old has gone through several rounds of shots, that have cost her parents hundreds in out of pocket expenses.
“I would really like it if he would come forward,” Macaulay said. "In a perfect world, I would really like him to apologize to my kid, and explain to her that panic is a thing and decent human beings exist.”
Chesterfield Police said they are aware of the incident, but Macaulay is hoping that anyone who may have been in Rockwood Park on Saturday and saw the situation, will come forward with information to help the family.
“I don’t want her to lose what she has in terms of loving animals,” she said.
