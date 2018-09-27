“I want him to come forward:’ Family searches for dog owner after 8-year-old bit in park

“Sage was at this park having a picnic with her dad and aunt. around 11 am Sage asked to go to the playground while her dad cleaned up from brunch. He said Ok. Five minutes later Sage came back alone, with a bleeding cut on her face and a story. She saw a man walking his dog. She followed procedure and asked, then waited for his permission to pet his dog. He said she could, and as she was patting the dog she looked up at the man, and thats when his blonde bulldog jumped up and bit Sage in the jaw. According to my 8 year old daughter the man didn’t try to help her, he ran off with his dog,” Caitlin wrote in a Facebook post.