26 dogs removed from possible dog fighting ring in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Twenty-six dogs were taken away after evidence of a possible dog fighting ring was found in Richmond.
Authorities said they had been watching the house on McKay Avenue for years, but finally for enough evidence to move forward.
“We have had numerous complaints over the years and we’ve just never had enough to put together a case like this until recently and so we jumped on it,” Christie Shipps Peters, Richmond Animal Care and Control Director said.
First, officials obtained a search warrant for animal cruelty.
“Once we were inside, we had enough information where we then secured a second search warrant for dogfighting,” Peters said.
A total of 26 dogs were taken away, most of them pit bulls with a few Shih Tuz.
“They vary from covered in fleas to covered in scars, and every variation in between,” Peters said. “Some are happy, some are terribly sad, some are skinny, some are not so it runs the gamut.”
After the dogs were removed, what came next was almost as disturbing. Evidence was removed including a sled, weights, a computer and bags of other items.
“I would say anytime that there’s any indication of the possibility of dog fighting it takes it to the up level for me,” Peters said. “It’s a cruel intention in any capacity. And so it’s disappointing that it’s even something that humans do.”
Authorities say the owner of the dogs was not at home during the entire search. But those who know him say he takes good care of his dogs. Animal control officers beg to differ.
“I’m glad that we were able to take all of these dogs from a terrible situation, and I’m glad they do not have to endure any more pain,” Peters said. “Anybody that is doing this in the City of Richmond – we are watching you.”
Many of the dogs were taken directly to the veterinarian for medical care. A dog fighting expert will evaluate them and those who are eligible will be adopted out.
