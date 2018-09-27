Chesterfield police investigating shots fired call

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a report of shots fired near Nantucket Court and Hyannis Drive.
When police arrived on the scene, a car fled to a wooded area where the driver got out and fled on foot.
Police have stopped a search for the driver and are investigating whether the vehicle was stolen and if it was involved in the initial shots fired call.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.