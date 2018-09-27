Arrest made in Church Hill homicide

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department and U.S. Marshals' Regional Fugitive Task Force have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred last month in the Church Hill neighborhood.
Keith L. Epps, 40, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Epps was arrested after information was received from Henrico County Police.
Michael Allen, 41, was found at the 3000 block of P Street lying between two apartment buildings on Sunday, August 26. He had been shot.
Allen was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with any additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.