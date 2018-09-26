Wednesday Forecast: Dense Fog, then hot and humid with Late-day Storms.

Richmond, VA (WWBT) - Watch for dense fog through 9 or 10am Wednesday, then it’ll be hot and humid. Rain showers or storms will pop up in the late afternoon or (more likely) evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chance is highest in Richmond around 6-7pm. Thursday looks cool and cloudy with rain. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s and rain will likely all day long. Friday will feature more clouds and rain, especially in the morning and midday, with some clearing and drying by evening. The weekend looks great.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny to start, very warm and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40% but climbing toward sunset)
7am: Dense Fog, 69°
Noon: Mostly Sunny, 83°, Rain Chance: 20%
4pm: Partly Sunny, 87°, Rain Chance: 30%
7pm: Scattered Storms, 84°, Rain Chance: 50%
THURSDAY: Cloudy and much cooler with rain likely at any point.. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy with drizzle and rain likely through early afternoon. Slow clearing toward evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s.
