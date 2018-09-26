Wednesday Forecast: Dense Fog, then hot and humid with Late-day Storms.

Richmond, VA (WWBT) - Watch for dense fog through 9 or 10am Wednesday, then it’ll be hot and humid. Rain showers or storms will pop up in the late afternoon or (more likely) evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chance is highest in Richmond around 6-7pm. Thursday looks cool and cloudy with rain. Highs Thursday will be in the 60s and rain will likely all day long. Friday will feature more clouds and rain, especially in the morning and midday, with some clearing and drying by evening. The weekend looks great.