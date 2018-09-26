Wake-up Roundup - Sept. 26

By Brian Tynes | September 26, 2018 at 5:20 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 5:48 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’re turning the corner on the work week but there’s plenty of things yet to happen.

Follow that bird

A missing parrot has a Chesterfield family concerned about the bird’s well-being.

Granting safety

More than 30 Virginia cities are splitting more than $1 million to hire school resource officers.

Rent relief

Tax credit advocated to help reduce high eviction rates.

Fetch a Cure

Area artists are selling paintings to benefit pet cancer charity.

Foggy, stormy

The morning brings fog and the afternoon brings storms.

Yes, please

Wednesday, Sept. 26 – National Pancake Day

No, thank you

Mac and cheese candy canes are a thing, and they shouldn’t be.

Old girl, good girl

Harriet just wants to be loved.

