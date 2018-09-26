VCU issues alert over man lifting women’s skirts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An alert has gone out from Virginia Commonwealth University about a man lifting women’s skirts near campus.
The reported incidents occurred Sept. 21 and 22 on Harrison Street and Brunswick Street. In both case, a woman reported an unidentified man running up behind her and lifting her skirt.
In the second incident, the woman reported seeing a flash of light, which police believe may have been from a smartphone camera.
The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old white male who was wearing glasses during one of the incidents.
VCU released video of the suspect taken from a surveillance camera.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.