VCU issues alert over man lifting women’s skirts
Surveillance videos shows a man suspected of lifting women's skirts near the VCU campus.
By Brian Tynes | September 26, 2018 at 6:18 AM EST - Updated September 26 at 6:22 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - An alert has gone out from Virginia Commonwealth University about a man lifting women’s skirts near campus.

The reported incidents occurred Sept. 21 and 22 on Harrison Street and Brunswick Street. In both case, a woman reported an unidentified man running up behind her and lifting her skirt.

In the second incident, the woman reported seeing a flash of light, which police believe may have been from a smartphone camera.

The suspect is described as a 20 to 30-year-old white male who was wearing glasses during one of the incidents.

VCU released video of the suspect taken from a surveillance camera.

