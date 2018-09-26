Man arrested, charged for allegedly lifting women’s skirts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man is charged with sexual battery for allegedly lifting women’s skirts on Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
On Tuesday, VCU posted an alert about reported incidents that occurred Sept. 21 and 22 on Harrison Street and Brunswick Street. In both cases, a woman reported an unidentified man running up behind her and lifting her skirt. In the second incident, the woman reported seeing a flash of light, which police believe may have been from a smartphone camera.
VCU released video of the suspect taken from a surveillance camera.
Later in the week, police arrested Justin Harvey, 26, and charged him with one count of sexual battery. According to officials, Harvey is not affiliated with VCU in any way.
Harvey is currently being held at Richmond City Justice Center without bond.
Anyone with information pertaining to this, or any crime, can contact the VCU Police Department 24/7. For emergencies, call 804-828-1234.
